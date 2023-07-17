In a bizarre video which recently surfaced online, Tipper Truck Driver Drags a Car for nearly 2 Kilometers in Karnataka’s Udupi region after it got stuck beneath its chassis. The driver reportedly let go of the car near Padubidri police limits of Udupi district. The incident took place on July 17, Monday afternoon. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Truck Driver Drags Car For Several Kilometres in Meerut, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Truck Driver Drags Car For Nearly Two Kilometers in Udupi

WATCH: In a bizarre incident, the driver of a tipper truck drove the vehicle for about 2 kms dragging a car that got stuck beneath truck’s chassis after rear-ending it in Padubidri police limits of Udupi district on July 17, Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eUv2XYuHS8 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 17, 2023

