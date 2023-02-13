In a shocking incident, a car was dragged by a truck for several kilometres after the two collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Four people who were inside the car at the time of the accident suffered injuries. According to a video on social media, the truck driver was pulling the car when it crashed with another vehicle. In the video, that is going viral on social media, it can be seen that the drunk truck driver crashes into the car and drags it while the onlookers are trying to stop the truck driver. He then allegedly tried to flee the scene. However, the cops managed to apprehend him. Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Thrashes Student For Not Paying School Fees in Prayagraj, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Truck Drags Car in Meerut:

थाना परतापुर पुलिस द्वारा चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 13, 2023

