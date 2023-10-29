Going live on Facebook, Dominic Martin, the accused who took responsibility for the series of explosions that shook a convention centre in Kalamassery, Ernakulam district in Kerala on October 29, said that he targeted the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation because of their "anti-national" beliefs. I'm Martin. At a Jehovah's Witness gathering, there was a bomb detonation that left extensive damage in its wake. I accept full accountability for the incident, and I'm doing this to explain why I committed this act, Martin stated on Facebook Live. I came to the conclusion that this institution was incorrect and that its anti-national doctrines were strong six years ago. I pointed this out to them and asked them to change their behaviours. They haven't yet shown a willingness to do so, though, he further added. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Kochi Resident Claims Responsibility for Explosion During Christian Prayer Meet in Kalamassery, Surrenders Before Police.

Dominic Martin Goes Live on Facebook

