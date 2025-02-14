The Kerala High Court recently released a POCSO accused on bail, considering that his prolonged custody was causing trauma to the victim. The accused is the step-grandfather of the victim,m and she was relying on him for her livelihood. It is reported that the victim's mother died from cancer eight years ago. Her father had abandoned her in her childhood; hence, she was residing with her grandmother and step-grandfather. The accused was booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. ‘Neglecting Aged Parents Is Against Moral and Social Values’: Kerala High Court Orders 3 Children To Pay INR 20,000 per Month As Maintenance to Their Father.

Man Accused of Sexual Abuse Granted Bail

