A shocking investigation has revealed that a sperm donor carrying a rare, aggressive cancer-causing gene mutation fathered nearly 200 children across Europe. The donor’s samples, distributed by the Copenhagen-based European Sperm Bank to 67 clinics in at least 14 countries, carried a previously unknown mutation linked to Li-Fraumeni syndrome. Because the variant was not part of standard genetic screening at the time, it went undetected, resulting in several affected children developing cancer, with some dying at a very young age. COVID-19 Affects Sperm Quality Temporarily, Reverts to Normal Three to Six Months After Recovery; Study.

Sperm Donor With Cancer-Causing Gene Fathers Nearly 200 Children

