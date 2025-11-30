Veteran Kannada actor Umesh, fondly remembered for his sharp wit and comic brilliance, passed away at the age of 80 on November 30 in a Bengaluru hospital after a long battle with stage-four liver cancer. According to reports, the actor was surrounded by family during his final moments. With a career spanning more than five decades and over 350 films, Umesh was one of Kannada cinema’s most celebrated comedians. He made his debut with ‘Makkala Rajya’ (1960) and went on to charm audiences with his expressive humour and memorable dialogue delivery. In 1975, he won the Karnataka State Award for Best Supporting Actor for Katha Sangama. Despite his illness, Umesh remained optimistic till the end, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of film lovers. Humane Sagar Dies: Odia Singer Passes Away at 36 Following Multiple Organ Failure.

Umesh Passes Away at 80 - See Post

