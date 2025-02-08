The Kerala High Court recently said that children are liable to maintain their aged parents even if the parents have been managing to maintain themselves with financial assistance from relatives and friends. The high court bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath further explained that apart from the moral duty cast on children, they also have a legal obligation, as stated in various statutes, to maintain their parents. "Article 51A of the Indian Constitution also places a fundamental duty upon every citizen to respect and take care of their parents," the court stated. "Neglecting aged parents is not just illegal but also against moral and social values," the court added. The Kerala High Court observed while passing an order on a petition moved by a 74-year-old man challenging a family court order rejecting his claim for maintenance from three of his adult children. The three children who are employed in Kuwait resisted their father's claim alleging that he was able to maintain himself, mostly from running a business in Kuwait. The high court aside the family court order and ordered the children to pay the petitioner INR 20,000 per month as maintenance. Kerala High Court Permits Man Accused in NDPS Case To Go Abroad for Employment, Says Sessions Court Citing Examples of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi To Deny Permission Was ‘Unwarranted’.

'Neglecting Aged Parents Is Against Moral and Social Value'

Children not absolved of duty to maintain parents who get by with aid of friends, relatives: Kerala High Court Read more: https://t.co/GoGO9EgcN0 pic.twitter.com/hxPJ5t2rwX — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)