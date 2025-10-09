In a horrifying case from Nashik’s Shivajinagar, a 58-year-old man allegedly strangled his 80-year-old mother out of sheer boredom. The accused, identified as Arvind Murli Dhar Patil, also known as Balu Patil, surrendered at the Nasik Road Police Station, confessing, “I killed my mother out of boredom, please arrest me.” Police immediately took him into custody and conducted a search of his residence, where the lifeless body of Yashodabai Murli Dhar Patil was discovered. Authorities have registered a murder case against Arvind. Reports suggest that he has a history of mental illness and is separated from his wife due to his condition. Lucknow Horror: Youth Kills Mother After Being Caught Stealing Jewellery To Repay Online Gaming Debts in Uttar Pradesh.

Mentally Ill Man Strangles Mother to Death in Nashik Out of Boredom

#महाराष्ट्र के नासिक शहर में शिवाजीनगर इलाके में एक कलयुगी बेटे ने बोरियत से तंग आकर अपनी 80 वर्षीय मां की गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी. इतना ही नहीं हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी अरविंद पाटिल ने खुद नासिक रोड पुलिस स्टेशन में पहुंचकर अपना जुर्म कबूला और कहा - मुझे गिरफ्तार करो. pic.twitter.com/rqkziFTnIz — Harish Sharma (@Sharma39Harish) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Harish Sharma ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

