Lucknow, October 7: A 20-year-old youth allegedly murdered his mother in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after she caught him stealing her jewellery, police said on Monday, October 7. The police confirmed that the accused youth stole the jewellery to repay debts from online betting and gaming

According to the news agency PTI, the accused, identified as Nikhil Yadav alias Golu, had initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that both he and his mother were injured during a robbery at their home in the Kalli area under PGI police station limits. Fatehpur Shocker: Man Kills Mother To Repay Debt Incurred As Online Gaming Losses With Insurance Money in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested (Watch Video).

As per the DCP (Lucknow South), Nipun Agarwal, a joint team of the PGI police station, Surveillance Cell, and South Zone Crime Team arrested Nikhil from Fatehpur district. Stolen gold jewellery and other valuables were recovered from his possession.

Investigations revealed that Nikhil had developed a serious addiction to online betting, particularly a mobile game called “Aviator” available on the tirangagamee.games platform, India Today reported. To make up for mounting losses, he took app-based loans from M Pokket, Flash Wallet, and RAM Fincorp, which charged steep interest rates and hidden fees. Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1×Bet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

When he failed to repay the debt, Nikhil began stealing jewellery from his home. On October 3, his mother, Reshma Yadav (45), caught him red-handed. A heated argument followed, during which Nikhil allegedly bludgeoned her to death. To cover up the crime, he ransacked the house and staged a fake robbery, later calling his father to claim that unknown assailants had attacked them both.

Police said the post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries on Reshma’s body, indicating a violent assault. During interrogation, Nikhil confessed to the murder, saying he acted out of panic and anger after being caught stealing.

“Technical surveillance and CCTV footage were crucial in tracing the accused,” DCP Agarwal said, adding that the accused has been booked under BNS Sections 103 (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence, false statements to shield offender), and 315 (dishonest misappropriation of property belonging to deceased).

