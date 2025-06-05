A horrific incident occured in the middle of the night when a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from a family that lived beneath the metro station was raped in Lucknow. The youngster, whose family is originally from Unnao and works as a waste collector, was discovered hurt and unconscious in some bushes close by. Her private area was severely damaged and bleeding. Her parents conducted a desperate search after she vanished during the night, which resulted in the horrific finding. Doctors have confirmed serious injuries, and the girl is presently being treated at a city hospital. She is still in critical condition. To find and apprehend the accused, police have started a search. Officials have pledged stringent action, and several teams are looking into the matter. Lucknow Horror: Nursing Student Jumps From Moving E-Rickshaw To Escape Molestation by Driver and His 3 Friends; Viral Video Surfaces.

2.5-Year-Old Girl Brutally Sexually Assaulted Near Metro Station in Lucknow

