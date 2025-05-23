A 24-year-old nursing student was allegedly molested inside a moving e-rickshaw by the driver and his three friends in a startling incident that occurred in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The victim claims that the men took the wrong route despite her repeated requests to stop the e-riksha. While the driver sat next to her and started to harass her, one of the accused switched places with him to accelerate the rickshaw. According to the student, all four of the men mistreated her and attempted to silence her cries. The girl courageously leapt out of the speeding rickshaw, suffering injuries in the process, out of fear for her safety and dignity, she hurried to the hospital. The victim told her maternal uncle about the terrifying experience. To find and apprehend the offenders, police are looking into the situation and analysing CCTV footage. Lucknow Horror: Woman Killed by Daughter, Her Boyfriend for Opposing Interfaith Relationship; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

Nursing Student Jumps From Moving E-Rickshaw To Escape Molestation

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a girl student was molested in an e-rickshaw after which the girl student jumped off the rickshaw to save herself.#Uttarpradesh #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/GM6FDwhZIW — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 23, 2025

