In order to represent the Indian government during King Charles III's coronation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has departed for London today. King Charles III's coronation will be the first since Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in June 1953. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu travelled to the UK in September 2022 to attend and express her sorrow at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. King Charles III Coronation: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Represent India at British Monarch's Coronation Ceremony.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Departs to Attend King Charles lll’s Coronation

#WATCH | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar departs for London to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III on behalf of the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/SeJhihyugB — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

