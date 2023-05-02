Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting London, United Kingdom on May 5 and 6. As per reports, Dhankhar will be in the UK to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III on behalf of the Government of India. Reportedly, the May 6 event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Late, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation ceremony took place in 1953 and was attended by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who represented India. King Charles III Coronation: British Monarch to Reuse Heavy Golden Robes Wore By Ancestors for His Moment of Crowning, The Royal Family Releases Pics of Vestments.

Jagdeep Dhankhar To Attend Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting London, UK on 5-6 May to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III on behalf of the Government of India. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/qFxlLfJVLg — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)