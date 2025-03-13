A major fire broke out at Kingdom of Dreams, India's first live entertainment, theatre and leisure destination, in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday, March 13. Initial reports said multiple fire tenders were present at the KOD (Kingdom of Dreams) and a firefighting operation was underway. Videos from the spot showed raging fire and smoke billowing from the entertainment complex. There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. Gurugram: 80-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Her House Due to Short Circuit in Heater.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Kingdom of Dreams at Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Nk7m5gOcDm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2025

Smoke From KOD Fire Visible From Delhi-Gurugram Highway

Massive fire breaks out at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurgaon @ 8:30am! Multiple fire tenders in action. KOD has been shut for years now. No loss of life or injuries reported for now. Smoke visible from main Delhi - Gurugram highway.. pic.twitter.com/erP446eBvX — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) March 13, 2025

