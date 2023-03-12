Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the Indian National Congress party. In a letter sent to the party high command, Reddy wrote, "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress." According to the media reports, the ex-Andhra CM is likely to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Maharashtra Congress Crisis: Balasaheb Thorat Resigns As State Legislature Party Chief.

Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns From Congress:

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from the Indian National Congress party pic.twitter.com/0Sdlx0lUtH — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

