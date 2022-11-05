Congress on Saturday shared a video of Kripal Parmar, a rebel BJP MLA, where he is seen purportedly speaking to PM Narendra Modi on a call. In the video, PM Modi is allegedly heard asking Parmar not to contest the assembly election. "Do not contest the election, I will not hear anything," PM allegedly said. In the call with PM Modi, Parmar complained about BJP national president JP Nadda. Parmar is contesting as an Independent from the Fatehpur constituency. Meanwhile, as several BJP leaders enter the fray as independent candidates, the party seems to be in a tough spot. Ram Singh Expelled From BJP for Contesting Against Party Candidate in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

PM Narendra Modi Asks Kripal Parmar 'Not to Contest Election':

क्या दिन आ गए है भारत के प्रधानमंत्री के, हिमाचल में बागी BJP नेताओं को खुद फ़ोन लगाकर कह रहे है 'चुनाव से हट जाओ, मैं कुछ नहीं सुनूंगा' हार निश्चित है, डर साफ झलक रहा है!!! pic.twitter.com/gDPH6HM76A — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 5, 2022

Congress Takes Dig ab BJP:

