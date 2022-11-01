The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled the party's vice president for the state Ram Singh for six years over anti-party activities. Ram Singh has been expelled for reportedly contesting against the party candidate in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 independently. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP Releases List of 62 Candidates, CM Jairam Thakur To Contest From Seraj.

Ram Singh Expelled from BJP:

