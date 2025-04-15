In a disturbing incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, four men brutally attacked a shop owner, Jagdish Kumar, over an ongoing land dispute. The shocking assault, caught on CCTV footage, occurred around 8 AM on April 14 at Jagdish's shop in the LRP area of Sadar Kotwali. The CCTV video shows the attackers using sticks to beat the elderly man, with one even climbing over the counter to continue the assault. Later, the fourth man can be seen threatening the victim. The assailants, Rohit, Rajesh Verma, and Anuj Verma targeted Jagdish due to a long-standing land dispute. The attack escalated when the sticks broke, but the men did not stop. Bull Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Elderly Man Dies After Being Trampled by Fighting Stray Cattle at Market in UP’s Rajapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Disturbing Video Shows 4 Men Beating Shop Owner in UP

