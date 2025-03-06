A tragic incident in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri saw an elderly farmer lose his life after being caught between two fighting bulls at Rajapur’s Naveen Sabji Mandi. The shocking event, which occurred on March 6 at 12 PM, was captured on CCTV and later surfaced on social media. The footage shows two stray bulls suddenly charging at each other in the middle of the crowded market, knocking down the unsuspecting man. As the bulls trample over him and flee, bystanders rush to his aid but the elderly man can be seen losing his consciousness in the video. Bull Attack in Meerut: Elderly Man Critically Injured After Bull Gores Him Near UP Minister Dinesh Khatik’s House, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Farmer Dies After Stray Bulls Trample Him in Busy Market in Lakhimpur Kheri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)