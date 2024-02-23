Prominent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) politician and Telangana Legislative Assembly member, G Lasya Nanditha, tragically lost her life in a car crash in Sangareddy on Friday. The mishap took place on the Sultanpur Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Aminpur mandal of the district. The 37-year-old MLA was in an SUV that reportedly went out of control and hit the divider, resulting in fatal injuries for Nanditha. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The driver, who was critically wounded in the accident, is currently under medical care. CPM Leader PV Sathyanathan Hacked to Death During Temple Festival in Kozhikode’s Koyilandi.

Lasya Nanditha Dies

Telangana | BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, Lasya Nanditha died in a car accident at Patancheru ORR this morning when her car hit a divider. BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao condoled her demise. pic.twitter.com/B9jZRRDr0P — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

