BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy after a video of Indian women washing the feet of Miss World 2025 contestants went viral on social media. Sharing the video on his X account, Rao said, "Congress CM has officially lost his mind." Ahead of the much-awaited finale scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on May 31, contestants visited Ramappa and Thousand Pillar Temples, where, as per custom, the candidates were made to wash their feet before entering the premises. However, a video surfaced on social media that showed local women volunteers assisting contestants by washing their feet as the contestants sat on chairs with their feet placed on plates filled with water. While some called it a racist and casteist act, others clarified that the contestants were washing their own feet, with volunteers only assisting. 72nd Miss World 2025 Contestants Visit Ramappa Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple, Immerse in Telangana’s Rich Culture, Heritage (Watch Videos).

KT Rama Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Women Washing Miss World Contestants' Feet Video

Congress CM has officially lost his mind https://t.co/oPXT15IcW5 — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2025

Controversy Erupts Over Indian Women Washing Feet of Miss World 2025 Contestants

#FactCheck In the above visuals clearly can see all the Miss World Contestants washing their feet and wiping with towels on their own at #RamappaTemple and "Thousand Pillar Temple". In the Audio can hear Volenteer was telling "it's a part of our (Hindu) tradition". No volenteer… pic.twitter.com/WknCsTjluP — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 14, 2025

