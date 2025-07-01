The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a Senior Advocate who appeared virtually before the bench while sipping from a beer mug and speaking on his phone during a hearing on June 26, 2025. The incident, which occurred before Justice Sandeep Bhatt, was captured on video and quickly went viral. calling it the conduct "outrageous and glaring," the Court said it amounted to a serious affront to the dignity and authority of the judiciary. “This contemptuous demeanour unquestionably defies the privilege of Senior Counsel conferred by the High Court,” the Bench stated. Gujarat: Man Relieves Himself While Attending High Court's Virtual Proceedings From Toilet Seat, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Gujarat High Court Initiates Contempt Proceedings Against Lawyer Sipping Beer During Virtual Hearing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)