A video going viral on social media shows a man attending Gujarat High Court's virtual proceedings while seated on a toilet. The viral clip also shows the man relieving himself while being connected during the court's virtual proceedings. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the alleged incident occurred on June 20 before the Bench of Justice Nirzar S Desai. In the beginning, the viral video shows a close-up of the man logged in as "Samad Battery". He is seen wearing Bluetooth earphones around his neck while attending the court's proceedings. As the video moves forward, the man is seen placing his phone at a distance, thereby revealing that he is seated on a toilet. Furthermore, the 1-minute 20-second video clip shows "Samad Battery" cleaning after relieving himself as he moves out of the washroom. Later, he is seen going off-screen for some time before reappearing in what appears to be a room. Gujarat High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Probe Launched.

Man Attends Gujarat High Court's Virtual Proceedings While Seated on a Toilet

A video showing a man attending Gujarat High Court virtual proceedings while seated on a toilet and apparently relieving himself has gone viral on the social media.

