A terrifying incident unfolded in Tirupati on July 25, when a leopard suddenly pounced on a moving bike along the SV Zoo Park road at night, narrowly missing the riders. The chilling attack was captured on a car’s dashcam, showing the big cat lunging towards the two-wheelers shortly after 7:30 PM. Panic spread among devotees travelling in the area as the leopard’s unexpected aggression startled everyone. Fortunately, the bike’s speed helped the rider and pillion escape unharmed. The chilling dashcam video has since surfaced on social media. Leopard Spotted in Tirupati: Big Cat Seen Sitting Near Temple Gate at Tirumala Hill in Andhra Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attacks Moving Bike in Tirupati

Narrow Escape for Rider After Leopard Pounces on Moving Bike in Tirupati Panic gripped in Devotees, a #leopard tried to attack people riding two-wheelers at night on the SV Zoo Park road in #Tirupati , recorded in a #dashcam of a car. In the video, it could be seen that people… pic.twitter.com/SZpo6hGpId — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)