At least seven people were injured after a leopard entered a residential area in Nagpur's Pardi and attacked the crowd on Wednesday morning, December 10. The leopard was captured following a high-risk rescue operation by the forest department. According to the forest officials, the animal might have entered the locality at night in search of prey. A video of the leopard sitting and leaping across the rooftops has surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on December 09 said he had asked the forest officials to release goats in large numbers in forests to stop leopards from entering human settlements in search of prey. His announcement comes amid rising instances of man and animal conflicts, and especially the deaths of civilians in the leopard’s attacks. Leopard Scare in Pune: Big Cat Spotted Roaming Near Pune Airport, Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attack in Nagpur, 7 Injured

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: A leopard entered the residential area of Pardi locality, injuring 7 people. pic.twitter.com/TUGdBrr6oL — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

