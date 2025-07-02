Panic gripped devotees at Tirumala hill in Tirupati after a leopard was spotted near the Annamayya Bhavan around 4:10 PM on July 1. The big cat was captured on CCTV footage sitting near the temple gate, glancing around calmly. The sighting triggered immediate alert among forest officials, who sounded sirens to drive the animal away. The leopard eventually retreated into the forest without any reported incidents. The video of the encounter has surfaced online, quickly gaining attention on social media. Leopard Spotted in Tirumala: Pilgrims Spot Big Cat Roaming Near Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Leopard Spotted at Tirumala Hill

A #leopard was spotted near the Annamayya Bhavan in #Tirumala hill, in #Tirupati on Tuesday at about 4:10 pm, sparking fear and panic among the devotees visiting the hill shrine. The #BigCat was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The forest officials sounded sirens and… pic.twitter.com/SSD3Wnn0kp — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 2, 2025

