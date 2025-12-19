An incident of a leopard attack has come to light from Maharashtra's Thane, where the big cat is said to have attacked at least four people. According to reports, the leopard entered the Parijat Building on BP Road in Bhayandar today morning, December 19. It is also learned that the leopard is presently inside the Parijat building, and the fire brigade has safely rescued one girl who was injured in the big cat attack. The incident has triggered panic among residents. Multiple videos surfaced online showing the leopard being spotted on the staircase of Parijat Building in Bhayandar. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera in Thane: Big Cat Attacks Stray Dog Second Time Near Yeoor After Dropping the Animal Briefly for First Time, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Leopard Enters Residential Building in Bhayandar

A leopard entered the Parijat Building on BP Road in Bhayandar this morning. 4 people were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/NV4LwU2Zuj — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) December 19, 2025

Four People Injured in Leopard Attack in Bhayandar

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Lokmat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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