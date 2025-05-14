In a dramatic encounter in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a leopard attacked a dog sleeping on the roadside by clutching its neck. However, before the wild cat could escape with its prey, several other street dogs rushed to the scene. They confronted the leopard aggressively and managed to chase it away. The rare display of courage and unity among the dogs likely saved their companion’s life. While video of the incident has gone viral, it also highlights growing instances of wildlife venturing into urban areas, raising safety concerns for both animals and humans. Leopard in Nashik: Big Cat Strolls Through Residential Area in Maharashtra’s Manmad, Attacks Duck Before Vanishing (Watch Video).

Leopard Attacks Sleeping Dog in Haridwar

उत्तराखंड : हरिद्वार में तेंदुए ने सड़क पर सो रहे कुत्ते पर हमला कर दिया। उसकी गर्दन दबोच ली। इतने में कई और कुत्ते आ गए। तेंदुए पर टूट पड़े, उसे खदेड़ दिया। #Unity ✊💪 pic.twitter.com/pkpI99W0PB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)