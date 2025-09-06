Panic gripped Lucknow city after residents spotted a leopard roaming the colony streets around 11 PM on Friday night, September 5. Locals rushed out of their homes, and CCTV video footage confirmed the presence of the big cat. The forest department and police were immediately alerted, and joint teams have launched a search operation in the area. Notably, similar leopard sightings have previously been reported in the Dubagga and Kakori regions. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera in UP: Panic Among Locals As Big Cat Goes on Rampage in Bahraich, Attacks Villagers Leaving 6 Injured; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Leopard in Lucknow

