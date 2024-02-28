The Wildlife Department rescued a female leopard in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. According to reports, a team of forest officials arrived to rescue the big cat from the rural region after receiving information regarding its presence by locals. The 18-20 month-old female leopard was rescued from Seer Bala village of Ghordi block in the Udhampur district of the state. The animal will be released in the wild after a thorough check-up. Leopard Cub Rescued By Wild Life Department in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (Watch Video).

Leopard Rescued in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: An 18-20 month-old female leopard was rescued today from the residential area of Seer Bala village of Ghordi block in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir by the Wildlife Department. pic.twitter.com/UMv0aiMSIh — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)