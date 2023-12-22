The Wildlife Department Udhampur Rescued one Leopard Cub from Village Krowa in Block Jaganoo of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Thursday, December 21. The leopard cub had a small injury and is being taken to Veterinary Hospital. A video of the cub has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Leopard Cubs Spotted At Chikoo Farm in Mumbai's Dahanu, Locals Asked to Keep Away (See Pic).

Leopard Cub Rescued

#WATCH | J&K: Wildlife department, Udhampur, rescued one leopard cub from Village Krowa in block Jaganoo. (21.12) pic.twitter.com/AD5fSFgtES — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

