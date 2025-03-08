A burglary attempt in Kahaw village, Deoria, was foiled when a Mumbai-based homeowner spotted the crime live on CCTV and alerted locals and the police. The house, owned by Israrfil, was locked as his family resides in Mumbai. Around midnight on March 6-7, three burglars broke in, but swift police action led to their arrest. One burglar tried escaping via a rope but was caught with a firearm. After a two-hour standoff, police arrested the other two. The burglars, Awadhesh Nishad, Sunny Mishra, and Jaikishan Yadav alias Golu Yadav, had parked their motorcycles in a mustard field for a quick escape. Golu Yadav has a criminal record. Villagers confronted the burglars before handing them over. Two firearms and motorcycles were recovered, and the accused were sent to jail. Muzaffarnagar: 2 Minor Boys Tied to Tree, Brutally Beaten by Mob Over Suspicion of Theft in UP's Kawal Village; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Burglary Attempt Foiled in Deoria

मुंबई से देवरिया तक #CCTV की नज़र, मालिक ने फोन पर देखी चोरी, पुलिस ने रंगे हाथ पकड़े तीन चोर यूपी के देवरिया जिले में एक अनोखा मामला सामने आया, जहां मुंबई में बैठे एक मकान मालिक ने अपने घर में चोरी होते देखी और पुलिस को सूचना देकर वारदात टलवा दी। दरअसल, बंद पड़े घर में तीन चोर… pic.twitter.com/VGJ91QQPfP — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) March 8, 2025

3 Arrested for Robbery Attempt

