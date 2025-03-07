In a shocking incident in Kawal village of Muzaffarnagar, two minor boys were tied to a tree and severely beaten by a mob on suspicion of theft. The harrowing attack, which was filmed and went viral on social media, shows the boys being struck with sticks while their hands are bound. The assailants can be heard forcing the boys to admit they would no longer steal. Following the widespread outrage, police have registered an FIR and rushed the victims to the hospital for medical treatment. Muzaffarnagar: Man Arrested by UP Police After Disturbing Video of Him Harassing Young Girl on Road Went Viral.

Police Act After Viral Video Shows Minors Beaten Over Theft Suspicion

