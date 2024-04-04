In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across Jaipur, a young man was brutally beaten to death in broad daylight with a cricket bat by the son of a Rajasthan Police inspector. The disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The dispute arose after the victim set up his stall near the accused’s residence. The horrifying event unfolded in Rajni Vihar colony on Tuesday night, with the inspector witnessing the assault carried out by his son, identified as Kshitij. Disturbing footage of the live murder shows Kshitij repeatedly striking the victim, named Mohan, with a bat while his cop father stood by, seemingly indifferent to the assault. Chilling video from the scene showed Kshitij and his father moving the victim’s body into a car following the attack. The CCTV footage of the alleged murder quickly went viral on social media. In response to the incident, a police team led by DCP (west) Amit Kumar arrested Kshitij on Wednesday. His interrogation is currently underway. Meanwhile, Mohan’s body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Lucknow Horror: Pregnant Dog Brutally Thrashed, Tied to Barb Wire and Dragged by Motorcycle; Two Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Live Murder Caught on Camera in Jaipur (Disturbing Video)

