In a shocking incident in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area, a pregnant dog faced horrifying cruelty as a couple first tied her to a pole and brutally thrashed her with sticks. Subsequently, they tied her with a barbed wire and dragged her using a motorcycle. A disturbing video capturing the brutality has gone viral, sparking outrage. Lucknow police swiftly responded, confirming that the case had been registered at the Gomtinagar police station. Two suspects have been apprehended, and preventive measures have been implemented in response to the heinous act of animal cruelty. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Agra: Man Ties Dog’s Legs With Rope, Sits on Bike and Drags It on Concrete Road in UP; Two Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Viewer Discretion Advised: Pregnant Dog Brutally Abused

लखनऊ : बेजुबान को बांधकर बर्बरता से पीटा बेजुबान को दी गई तालिबानी सज़ा मदद को असहाय होकर बुरी तरह चीखता रहा स्ट्रीट डॉग आरोपी की बर्बरता जारी रही स्ट्रीट डॉग को रस्सियों से बांधकर तालिबानी अंदाज़ में पीटा बेजुबान की चीखे सुनकर भी तमाशबीन बनी भीड़ निःसहाय बेजुबान बुरी तरह… pic.twitter.com/JHczyVwFai — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) April 3, 2024

Lucknow Police Arrests Two Accused

थाना गोमतीनगर में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की गयी है । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)