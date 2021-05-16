The lockdown in Delhi has been extended by one more week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, May 16. Kejriwal said this was done to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital. With a strict lockdown in place across the national capital, Delhi witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 infections and reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

