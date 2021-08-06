Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 23:

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till August 23rd. The offering of prayers by common public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

