Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool on Saturday, March 16, expressed that he considers all 140 crore Indians as his family. Thanking the people for giving him several chances to serve the nation he said "The 140 crore Indians are Modi's family. Over the past 23 years, I have served first as CM and now as PM, you have entrusted me with the privilege of service". He further emphasized that he had tirelessly worked day and night for his family of 140 crore family members. "Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of fulfilling promises", he said while addressing the rally. 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hun': BJP Launches New Poll Campaign With Song Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, PM Narendra Modi Shares Video.

PM Modi in Telangana:

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses a public rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool "Modi's family are the 140 crore Indians. For the last 23 years, earlier working as CM and now as PM, you gave me a chance to serve. I never used any day for myself. If I have lived and worked day and night,… pic.twitter.com/VO6stOID2Z — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

