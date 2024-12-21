Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Kuwait for a meeting with the Indian diaspora, has responded positively to a heartfelt request from Shreya Juneja to meet her 101-year-old grandfather, Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. In a tweet posted 22 hours ago, Shreya Juneja asked the Prime Minister to meet her grandfather during his interaction with the Indian community in Kuwait, emphasizing his admiration for PM Modi. “Humblest request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tomorrow’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office 🙏,” Shreya wrote. In response, PM Modi tweeted, “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today,” signaling his readiness to honor the request. PM Narendra Modi To Embark on 2-Day Kuwait Trip From December 21, First Visit by Indian Prime Minister in 43 Years.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts After Woman Requests Him to Meet Her 101-Year-Old 'Nanaji'

Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today. https://t.co/xswtQ0tfSY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

