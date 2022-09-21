Lovely Professional University (LPU) issued a statement on September 21 after a student died by suicide in a hostel room in Jalandhar. The university, in a statement, said "fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased." The deceased was a first-year student of B. Design from Kerala. Punjab: Protest Breaks Out at Lovely Professional University After Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room (Watch Video).

LPU's Statement:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)