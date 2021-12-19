A minimum temperature of-1.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Churu, West Rajasthan as on December 18, followed by below normal temperature -1.6°C to -3.0°C at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, says National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD.

Dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal maximum temperature are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan for the past 3 days enhancing the adverse impact of cold waves conditions which are likely to prevail during the next 2 days and improve thereafter.

Gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over part of Northwest, Central, and East India and over Maharashtra till next 21st and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over these areas thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperature over Gujarat till 21st and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 °C recorded at Churu, West Rajasthan as on December 18, followed by below normal temperature -1.6°C to -3.0°C at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh...: National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD pic.twitter.com/mMoHSNTtga — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

