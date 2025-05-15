A tragic incident occurred on Thursday in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area, where a double-decker bus traveling from Bihar to Delhi caught fire on Kisan Path, killing at least five people, including two children. Most passengers were reportedly asleep when smoke began to fill the bus. Eyewitnesses claim the driver broke a window and fled, leaving passengers trapped inside. An extra seat installed near the driver’s area allegedly blocked the main exit, causing chaos and injuries as people tried to escape. Locals rushed to the scene and alerted authorities. Firefighters managed to douse the flames within 30 minutes, but the bus was completely gutted. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire and the reported negligence by the driver. Solapur Bus Fire: Blaze Engulfs ST Bus Near Kumbhari Area in Maharashtra, Terrifying Video Shows Flames Emanating From Vehicle.

Lucknow Bus Fire

VIDEO | As many as five passengers have died after a bus caught fire on Kisan Path in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow. The bus was going from Bihar to Delhi. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party)#Lucknow #UttarPradesh #busaccident pic.twitter.com/HOVQrsZD4h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2025

BREAKING: Private bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi catches fire in Lucknow, 5 dead pic.twitter.com/OsdgVRby7N — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 15, 2025

