In a shocking incident, an ST bus caught fire near the Kumbhari area in Solapur, Maharashtra. The fire reportedly started in the bus's engine compartment, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The passengers aboard the bus were safely evacuated before the flames could spread further. The fire quickly drew attention from local authorities and fire services, who arrived promptly to control it. While the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, initial investigations suggest a potential engine malfunction. Pune Bus Fire Video: School Bus Engulfs in Blaze in Kharadi, No Injuries Reported.

ST Bus Catches Fire Near Kumbhari Area in Solapur

