A fire broke out at a multi-storey parking facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday, March 6. Several cars were gutted in the fire. A video shared by news agency ANI showed thick smoke billowing from the building as fire tenders worked to bring the fire under control. The exact cause behind the fire is now clear, but more details are awaited. Noida Garbage Dump Fire: Toxic Air After Massive Blaze at Dumping Ground at Sector 32 Triggers Outrage, Residents Question Waste Yard in Middle of City (See Photos and Videos).

Lucknow Fire

