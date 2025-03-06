A major fire erupted at a garbage dumping ground managed by the Noida Authority in Sector 32 on Wednesday evening, March 5. According to reports, strong winds fueled the flames, causing the fire to spread quickly and engulf the entire landfill. The incident led to traffic disruptions near nearby residential areas and along the MP-2 route. Many netizens took to social media, expressing concerns about the toxic air that filled the area. "Do resident of NOIDA know @noida_authority has been dumping city’s garbage in the middle of the town-sec-32 or so? The dump caught fire few hours ago. Toxic smoke from waste has engulfed the area. @CeoNoida must look in," a X user said. Noida Expressway Car Fire: Driver Jumps From Moving Car As It Engulfs in Flames (Watch Video).

