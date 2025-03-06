A major fire erupted at a garbage dumping ground managed by the Noida Authority in Sector 32 on Wednesday evening, March 5. According to reports, strong winds fueled the flames, causing the fire to spread quickly and engulf the entire landfill. The incident led to traffic disruptions near nearby residential areas and along the MP-2 route. Many netizens took to social media, expressing concerns about the toxic air that filled the area. "Do resident of NOIDA know @noida_authority has been dumping city’s garbage in the middle of the town-sec-32 or so? The dump caught fire few hours ago. Toxic smoke from waste has engulfed the area. @CeoNoida must look in," a X user said. Noida Expressway Car Fire: Driver Jumps From Moving Car As It Engulfs in Flames (Watch Video).

Fire at Dumping Ground

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at the Sector 32 dumping ground in Noida. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for over 6 hours, and it may take days to extinguish. Local residents are facing breathing difficulties pic.twitter.com/w6LGgxN0Ui — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2025

Blaze Engulfs Dumping Ground in Noida

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at the dumping ground in Noida Sector 32, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 24 police station. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are working to extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/N1gop9KzY3 — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2025

Fire Still Burns Today

The fire is still burning today. Videos shared by a sector 50 resident. Doesn’t look like anyone cares Reportedly, fire tenders are not in the area now. https://t.co/27awk4iYrD pic.twitter.com/5HpflVsKMh — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) March 6, 2025

Dumping Ground in Middle

Do resident of NOIDA know @noida_authority has been dumping city’s garbage in the middle of the town-sec-32 or so? The dump caught fire few hours ago. Toxic smoke from waste has engulfed the area. @CeoNoida must look in. pic.twitter.com/Od2iYWXOaW — Rahul Shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) March 5, 2025

Fire Causes Pollution

'Authorities Thought It was Great Idea to Set Up Garbage Dumping Ground in Middle'

The authorities thought it was a great idea to set up a garbage dumping ground in the middle of the city—and now it's on fire! This isn't just negligence; it's sheer irresponsibility.#fire#noida #garbagedump #garbagedumpfire @noida_authority @Noidatraffic @CeoNoida pic.twitter.com/bQ3ZhEU1VI — Bongboi (@Bongboi16) March 5, 2025

