In another incident of crime in Lucknow, a doctor was thrashed by a dog owner after he objected to the pet defecating on road. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a man beating the doctor with sticks and letting the canine bite him for complaining over the dog’s filth. The injured doctor has been admitted to the hospital. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Stray Dog Bites Small Kid in Panchsheel Wellington Society, Residents Stage Protest (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

लखनऊ में कुत्ते द्वारा गंदगी करने पर मना करना डॉक्टर को महंगा पड़ा कुत्ते के मालिक ने डॉक्टर को डंडों से पीटा और उसके बाद उसी कुत्ते से कटवा दिया डॉक्टर साहब अस्पताल में भर्ती pic.twitter.com/zMNKkMPubM — Tushar Srivastava (@TusharSrilive) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)