People of a residential society came out and started protesting after two incidents of stray dog attacks in past few days. The dog bit a kid on Tuesday and had earlier bitten a woman at Panchsheel Wellington Society in Crossing Republic. On Wednesday late evening, the people of the society started protesting. They stopped any movement inside the society gate. The movement of vehicles, including the arrival of the delivery boy, was also banned. The video of the protests has now gone viral on social media. Dog Attack Continues in Noida: Stray Dog Attacks Girl at Golden Palms Society, Security Guards Saves Her (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

