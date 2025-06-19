A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where an under-construction railway overbridge has hit an unexpected hurdle in Lucknow. According to a report in the Times of India, an under-construction railway overbridge (ROB) on the Krishnanagar-Kesarikheda crossing in Lucknow's Para has become a flyover which goes nowhere. Wonder why? Well, pictures and videos that surfaced online show the INR 74 crore bridge being stalled from further construction due to a two-storey building. The viral video shows iron bars from the ROB reportedly connecting directly to the building, with netizens dubbing the flyover as the "eighth wonder". It is also reported that further construction of the bridge has been halted for the past three months. The development comes against the backdrop of the Bhopal bridge, which became the talk of the town due to its sharp 90-degree turn. "This overbridge has a 90-degree turn. It looks like something out of a video game, and it's extremely dangerous," Abhinav Barolia, Congress leader, said. Lucknow: ‘Model Chaiwali’ Simran Gupta Allegedly Assaulted by Policewoman for Refusing To Shut Tea Stall Late at Night; Video Goes Viral.

Picture of Railway Overbridge in Lucknow Goes Viral

Two Storey Building Stalls Construction of Para ROB

Guess where this ₹74 crore flyover is located? pic.twitter.com/UdmVten4Rl — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 19, 2025

