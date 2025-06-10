A police officer is accused of manhandling and assaulting Simran Gupta, a 'Model Chaiwali' a former model who now supports her family by operating a tea stall, in a video that went viral on social media from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The policeman can be seen violently grabbing Simran by the collar and pulling her in the video. According to reports, the incident happened at around two in the morning close to Ram Ram Bank, where Simran has been operating her tea stall for a while. Before moving to Lucknow for personal and financial reasons, Simran, who is originally from Gorakhpur, gained notoriety for operating her 'Model Chaiwali' stall at Hari Om Nagar Tiraha. Police claim that the altercation started when Simran was asked to close her stall late at night, but refused. Death Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Walking in Court Premises (Watch Video).

‘Model Chaiwali’ Simran Gupta Allegedly Assaulted by Policewoman

