Lunar Eclipse 2023 or Chandra Grahan was visible on the night of Saturday, 28th October, in many parts of India including Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati. Videos on social media showed the moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during Lunar Eclipse 2023. The next lunar eclipse visible in India will be on September 7, 2025. It will be a total lunar eclipse. Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: Devotees Take Holy Dip in River Ganga at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri Ahead of Chandra Grahan (Watch Video).

Lunar Eclipse 2023 in India

Visuals of lunar eclipse from Kolkata, West Bengal.#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/jrtGeGRLic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2023

Visuals of lunar eclipse from Guwahati, Assam.#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/VMP3XFrYd9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2023

Visuals of lunar eclipse from Mumbai, Maharashtra.#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/lSPOthWcq1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2023

